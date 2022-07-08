Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.12. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 710,507 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

