Verso One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,443.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $381,143.77 and approximately $4,443.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00112538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00545537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032702 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.