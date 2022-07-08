Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Verint Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $237,743.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

