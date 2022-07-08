Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.7% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $356.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

