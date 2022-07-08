Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 180,557 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115,575.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 134,068 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

