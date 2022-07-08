Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.91

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.91 and traded as low as $47.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2,186,911 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,759,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,964,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,491,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.