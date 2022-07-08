Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.91

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.91 and traded as low as $47.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2,186,911 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
