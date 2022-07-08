Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,764. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

