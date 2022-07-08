Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,948. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.

