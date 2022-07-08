Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

