VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,443,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,061,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 553.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 167,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $53.86 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43.

