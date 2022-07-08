V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in V.F. by 68.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 441.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in V.F. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 109,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in V.F. by 33.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,845. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

