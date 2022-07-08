UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 753,849 shares.The stock last traded at $6.38 and had previously closed at $5.97.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.
About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
