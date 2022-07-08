USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Reaches $14.85 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00118293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00686176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033321 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

