USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.21. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 72 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -583.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

