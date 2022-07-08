United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,150

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,220 ($14.77) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UU has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.30).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,022 ($12.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 961.80 ($11.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,069.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,078.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -518.07%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.68), for a total value of £561,809.73 ($680,321.78).

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.