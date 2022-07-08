United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Cut by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

UPS opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

