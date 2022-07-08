United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 462.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $186.19 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

