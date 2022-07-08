United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,139 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $887,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 57,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $466.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

