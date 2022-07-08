Unisocks Price Tops $26,270.94 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $23,593.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $26,270.94 or 1.22800907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

