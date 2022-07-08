Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Union Heritage Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Toro accounts for 2.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

