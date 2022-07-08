Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 698,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 552.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

