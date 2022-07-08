Union Heritage Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Union Heritage Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

