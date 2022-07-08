Unifty 24-Hour Volume Hits $281,526.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00019203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $281,526.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00534968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032505 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

