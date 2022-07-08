Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $26.60 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00027895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and $45.88 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00093423 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00259650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00043372 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.