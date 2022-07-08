Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $382.38. 4,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,120. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.03 and a 200 day moving average of $387.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

