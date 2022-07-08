UBS Group Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($111.46) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($143.75) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of SY1 opened at €108.30 ($112.81) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.29. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($76.54).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.