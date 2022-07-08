Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Twitter stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

