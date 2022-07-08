Trust Wallet Token Achieves Market Cap of $233.69 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $233.69 million and $21.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

