Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Truist Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.46. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

