Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. Barclays currently has a $1.30 target price on the stock.
Tritax EuroBox stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
