Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,552 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.70. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.