TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.38

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 240017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,811 shares of company stock worth $4,258,770 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.