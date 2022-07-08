Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $23.98 million and $17.93 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,738.76 or 0.99898790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00041909 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

