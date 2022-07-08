Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.