Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 96,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

