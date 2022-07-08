Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.83. Toray Industries shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 181,585 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.