Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.57.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.45. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.00%.

In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

