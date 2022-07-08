TitanSwap Trading Down 32.9% This Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $71.98 million and $5.82 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00006146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,930.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002782 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.