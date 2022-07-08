Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.