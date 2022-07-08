Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 19500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.70 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

