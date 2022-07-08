Tiger King (TKING) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00121392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00638652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

