Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for approximately 2.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

