Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $553.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

