Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter.

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$2.74 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$2.61 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

