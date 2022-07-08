The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $232,046.88 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

