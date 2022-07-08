The Merchants Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.85 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON MRCH opened at GBX 537 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 485 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 592 ($7.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 559.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.91. The stock has a market cap of £721.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.75.
About The Merchants Trust (Get Rating)
