The Merchants Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6.85 (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MRCH opened at GBX 537 ($6.50) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 485 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 592 ($7.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 559.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.91. The stock has a market cap of £721.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.75.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

