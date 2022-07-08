The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lowered by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

