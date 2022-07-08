Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.25. 2,282,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,958,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at about $12,562,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $6,609,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 5,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 186,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 183,913 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

