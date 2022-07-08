Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.93

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.93 and traded as low as $23.17. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 363,811 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

