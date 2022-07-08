Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Down 0.5%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). 529,728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,901% from the average session volume of 26,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.12).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £10.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Tetragon Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

