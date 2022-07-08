Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services.

