Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkom SA SOC (TLKGY)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.